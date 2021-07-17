Wildfires can’t snuff out return of Rodeo to Quesnel

Rodeo Club President Ray Jasper says the two jackpot events are good to go this weekend

Kira Stowell rode her way to first place in the senior pole bending event at the combined High School Rodeo in Quesnel in 2020. She’ll be competing in the Junior Barrel races during the Quesnel Rodeo Club’s events this weekend. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Wildfires aren’t putting a damper on the Quesnel Rodeo Club’s return to events.

Club president Ray Jasper said while some participants won’t be able to make it for the jackpot event, the two-day rodeo was still on.

“We have had a few turn-outs, but most are still coming,” he said, adding that those who can’t make it would have their entry fees refunded. “Nothing I can do except be happy.”

READ MORE: Highway 97 open, limited visibility from Big Bar Lake Road to 94 Mile: Drive BC

Large parts of the South Cariboo region are under evacuation alerts or orders.

Start time for the July 17-18 rodeo is at 1 p.m., with slack at 9 a.m. For the first time since 2019, spectators will be allowed to take in a rodeo at Alex Fraser Park.

Two high school rodeos were held inside the park, with no entrance allowed to the general public due to COVID-19 health measures.

Entrance to the grounds will be by donation, with qualification for the finals in August on the line for competitors. A 50/50 will be held, and concessions will be open.

Events include a wild horse race, timed events and rough stock.

This will also be the first rodeo at the newly named Gus Cameron Arena. The rodeo grounds inside the park were given the new name during the pandemic, and a sign paying tribute to the legend of Quesnel rodeo adorns the top of the grandstands.

READ MORE: Arena at Alex Fraser Park to be named in honour of ‘the face of rodeo in Quesnel’

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer