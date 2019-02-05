Wildfire advances to next round of cup play

The U14/15 Wildfire defeated the Powell River U15 soccer team in the first round of the Pacific Cup playdowns.
This was a two-game home-and-away series where the Wildfire won the first game at home 4-2.
Last weekend in Powell River, the Wildfire had the opportunity to win the series with a tie or a win. With a loss, a shootout would decide who advanced.
In the first half, Cassandra Campbell made an outstanding drive to the goal to put the team up 1-0. Ten minutes later, a similar play by Powell River tied the game. The second half was a hard fought affair. The Wildfire played solid defence and created scoring chances, but no goals were scored. With the tie, the Wildfire advances to the next qualifying game, March 3 against Ladysmith.