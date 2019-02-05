Wildfire advances to next round of cup play

The U14/15 Wildfire defeated the Powell River U15 soccer team in the first round of the Pacific Cup playdowns.

The Wildfire warms up for their game in Powell River. Photo supplied

The U14/15 Wildfire defeated the Powell River U15 soccer team in the first round of the Pacific Cup playdowns.

This was a two-game home-and-away series where the Wildfire won the first game at home 4-2.

Last weekend in Powell River, the Wildfire had the opportunity to win the series with a tie or a win. With a loss, a shootout would decide who advanced.

In the first half, Cassandra Campbell made an outstanding drive to the goal to put the team up 1-0. Ten minutes later, a similar play by Powell River tied the game. The second half was a hard fought affair. The Wildfire played solid defence and created scoring chances, but no goals were scored. With the tie, the Wildfire advances to the next qualifying game, March 3 against Ladysmith.