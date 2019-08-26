Wild Descent Race’s top spot goes undefeated

Mountain biker Kylar Highe took the top spot again at the Terrace Off Road Cycling Association (TORCA)’s Wild Descent Race held at Copper Mountain on Aug. 25.

Clocking in at 2:22, Highe continues his winning streak by beating his record from last year on the two-kilometre Pack Horse Trail. He’s been crowned as the winner of the race for several years.

Following closely behind in second place in the men’s category was Rogan Green at 2:34:87, with Tyler Wilkes taking third by only a few seconds at 2:34:94.

Alison Oliver claimed the winning title in the women’s category at 2:54:25.

“We had a better turnout than expected which was really cool and it was a great atmosphere, everybody was excited,” says Wilkes, who is also the president of TORCA. “Sometimes it’s fun to go out and push yourself a little bit.”

A record number of 43 racers competed, almost double from last year’s event, and included participants from Smithers and the Hazeltons.

There was also a lot more youth that enrolled in the races, which Wilkes says is a great indicator that the sport is becoming more accessible for all ages.

First in the youth boys’ section was Heiko Krause with 2:28:30 and Maya Lecuyer in the youth girls’ division with 3:51:29.

He adds there were a lot more spectators this year, which brought up the energy as they stood to cheer on the racers.

TORCA’s next event will be Funtoro on September 14, where cyclists are encouraged to dress up as their favourite mythical character to race and take part in challenges along the way.

