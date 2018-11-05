WHL player overcomes trauma before hitting the ice

Jordy Bellerive will be on the ice at Langley Events Centre as part of Team WHL on Nov. 6.

It was supposed to be just another day, hanging out with some friends and enjoying a summer evening. Instead it became a life-altering experience.

Jordy Bellerive was in Cochrane, Alta. at the home of one of his former teammates. Sitting near a fire pit, there was an explosion when an unknown substance was placed in the fire, injuring Bellerive and two others.

Bellerive suffered burns to 12 per cent of his body, including damage to his face, hands, upper body and legs. He was also told it could be up to a year until he was able to play hockey again.

But less than five months since that life-altering day in June, Bellerive is well ahead of what anyone predicted. And on Tuesday night (November 6), the 19-year-old will be on the ice at Langley Events Centre as part of Team WHL for game two of the CIBC Canada-Russia Series.

The six-game series – Team WHL, Team OHL and Team QMJHL each play two games against the travelling Russian squad – is one more chance for the players to make an impression ahead of the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championships this December and January.

Entering WHL action on November 2, Bellerive is second on the Lethbridge Hurricanes with 19 points in 15 games. This comes on the heels of a 46-goal, 92-point season in 71 games the previous year, which was up from 27 goals and 56 points in 2016/17, numbers which earned him a three-year NHL entry level contract from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Not a bad start for someone doctors predicted would be away from the game for a significant time. But Bellerive would not be deterred, no matter what the prognosis may have been.

Once he realized the injuries were not life-threatening or majorly life-altering, his focus quickly shifted to hockey. And while it was tough to hear the initial timeline delivered from the doctors, Bellerive quickly set out to focus on his return.

“I just had an idea that I was going to prove them wrong and get out of the hospital as fast as possible and get back on the ice as fast as possible,” he said. “I smashed all the deadlines they gave me.”

Bellerive said the doctors told his brother he would be in hospital for three more weeks, but two days later he was discharged. Even though he was out of the hospital, there was still plenty of work to do if Bellerive hoped to be ready for the start of the WHL season.

Once discharged, he turned his focus to hockey, not an easy task considering he was dealing with both physical and mental pain.

“Honestly, it is so far beyond anything you can explain,” he said when asked to describe the pain. “I wouldn’t wish it upon my worst enemy.”

Nearly five months later, the pain has subsided, but it still rears its ugly head.

“It is day to day, you never know what it is going to feel like an any particular day,” Bellerive explained. “That has been one of the hardest things, waking up and not knowing how I am going to feel that day.”

Nutrition played a significant role in his recovery as his body needed extra protein to help combat the pain. Bellerive also wore special protection between his skin and his equipment to prevent chafing of the new skin. He was finally able to ditch that while attending camp with the Penguins this summer.

While not ready to discuss the details of the incident, Bellerive said the accident has taught him plenty about his character, his motivation, and just how much support he has.

“I have definitely learned a lot about myself and what I am capable of,” he said.

And now comes the next part of Bellerive’s quest: earning a spot with Canada’s World Junior Hockey Championship roster this winter. The Championships are being co-hosted by Vancouver and Victoria.

“My goals were to make Team WHL and my goal is still to make the World Junior team. This is a step in the right direction, so I am definitely excited about that,” he said.

Making the roster would be even more special considering it is being played so close to home for the North Vancouver native.

“Every kid dreams of playing for World Juniors, especially on home soil, but for the Vancouver kids that are in the mix, that would be even more special to play in your hometown.”