Whitewater offering ski program for people with cognitive impairments

A Whitewater Ski Resort instructor helps someone step into their bindings as part of the adaptive ski program. Photo submitted

Whitewater Ski Resort is offering a new ski lesson program for those who might need extra support on the snow. With a team of specially trained and dedicated instructors, the Whitewater Snow School can now offer lessons to anyone with cognitive impairments.

The ski resort trialled the lesson format during the 2018-19 season and, after great success, decided to offer it to more participants for 2020.

“It’s very important to include everyone on the mountain,” says Tia Shuster, longstanding Whitewater Snow School instructor and the lead for the new adaptive program.

“It’s great to see people of all ages and abilities enjoying snow sports. We have a great team of Snow School instructors that welcomes everyone to Whitewater Ski Resort.”

In addition to this new adaptive lesson program, Whitewater offers discounted lift tickets for disabled skiers or their chaperones for those who are registered members of BC Adaptive Snowsports.

To book an adaptive lesson or find out more, call the Whitewater Snow School at 250-354-4944. To learn more about Whitewater’s disabled skier policy, visit www.skiwhitewater.com/tickets.