Vivaan Menon, 10, of the U11 Ridge Meadows White Sox watches his coach Blair Olynyk, as he teaches him how to pitch during a team practice at the Albion sportsfields recently. Last year was the first year players were introduced to pitching and this year they were learning how to throw 46 feet into the strike zone. The team were also doing outfield drills and infield drills. The official start of the season takes place April 14 in Pitt Meadows. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)