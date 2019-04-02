White Rock’s Koch named WHL’s player of the month

White Rock’s David Koch has been named the Western Hockey League’s player of the month for March, after an impressive late-season run with the Vancouver Giants.
Koch, 20, posted four goals and 10 assists in eight games for the Giants last month, and also had a +5 plus/minus rating.
Koch – a Semiahmoo Minor Hockey Association product – followed up his red-hot end to the regular season with a goal and nine assists in six first-round playoff games against the Seattle Thunderbirds over the past week and a half.
The Giants defeated the T-Birds 4-2 in the best-of-seven series, and now get set for a second-round matchup against the Victoria Royals, beginning Friday at the Langley Events Centre.
The veteran forward, who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his WHL career with the Edmonton Oil Kings before being acquired by Vancouver midway through last season, finished the 2018/19 regular season with career-best totals in goals, with 28, and points, with 78.
Late in the season, Koch was playing on a line with fellow Surrey native Justin Sourdif, the Giants’ top rookie who was injured in Game 1 of the series against Seattle.
