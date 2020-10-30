White Rock Whalers set to face Flames in second game of PJHL season

White Rock Whalers’ Gianni Lattanzio moves up the ice with the puck during the team’s 9-1 win over the Surrey Knights on Oct. 22. (Jody Harris photo)

More than a week after winning their first game of the Pacific Junior Hockey League’s new truncated season, the White Rock Whalers will look to pick up their second victory this weekend against the Ridge Meadows Flames.

The two cohort rivals will hit the ice at the Abbotsford Summit Centre on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.; Ridge Meadows is starting the 36-game season playing home games in Abbotsford because COVID-19 restrictions have so far kept them out of their usual home rink.

While White Rock will be looking to move to 2-0, the Flames find themselves on the opposite end of the spectrum, as they look for their first win of the new campaign. So far this year, the Flames have lost twice, both times to the still-undefeated Aldergrove Kodiaks.

The Whalers, Flames, Kodiaks and Surrey Knights are all playing in the same cohort for the first half of the PJHL season. After 18 games, the league will take a two-week quarantine break and adjust the cohort divisions for the final 18 games of the schedule.

White Rock won its first game of the season on Oct. 22, 9-1 over the Knights.

This coming Thursday (Nov. 5), the Whalers will hit the road again for their third game of the season, against the Knights at the North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex. The team’s first home game is set for Nov. 7 at Centennial Arena, although the team and the City of White Rock are still discussing ways to make that happen with the proper COVID-19 protocols in place.

