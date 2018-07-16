White Rock Tritons win Baseball BC midget championship

White Rock Tritons head coach Mike Hughes (centre) tries to escape a Gatorade shower after his team won a Baseball BC provincial midget championship last weekend. (White Rock Tritons/Instagram photo)

While the BC Premier Baseball League playoffs are still a possibility for the White Rock Tritons, they’ll be playing late into the summer regardless, after winning a Baseball BC midget provincial championships last weekend.

Playing at South Surrey Athletic Park, the Tritons defeated the Parksville Royals 12-2 in the championship clash.

Though the tournament features exclusively PBL under-18 squads, the games were played outside of the premier league’s purview. The victory for the Tritons – who are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the PBL postseason – means they advance to national midget championships, which are set for Aug. 16-19 in Fort McMurray, Alta.

Tritons head coach Mike Hughes called the team’s 12-2 win over Parksville “the best game we’ve played all year.”

“We had 14 hits, and just… one through nine in the (batting) order, we were hitting the ball all over the field, and our pitchers did a real nice job,” he said.

Jacob Mahon got the start for White Rock, and pitched three-and-two-thirds innings en route to the win and a nod as Finals MVP. He was relieved by Lukas Frers, who shut down the Royals in relief.

Mahon, Hughes said, “has been outstanding for us for the last two weeks” while the coach also singled out Frers for praise, noting that the rookie pitcher allowed just one hit and no runs in eight innings of work at provincial championships.

At the plate, Terrell Rogers led the team with 10 hits in the tournament.

Back in the PBL, the Tritons remain three-and-a-half games out of a playoff spot with seven games to go – all of which will be played this week.

“Even if we don’t make it into playoffs, (the provincial win) is a bit of a silver lining for the season, the chance to play for a national championship,” said Hughes, who was treated to a Gatorade shower courtesy of his players after the final out was recorded against the Royals.

And though the team is excited about the opportunity to head to Alberta for nationals, neither Hughes nor his players had given up on the idea of sneaking into the PBL playoffs.

On Tuesday – after Peace Arch News’ press deadline – the Tritons played the Abbotsford Cardinals at Abby’s Delair Park, and on Thursday will host the UBC Thunder for two games, before heading to Victoria for the weekend. On Saturday, they’ll play the Mariners twice, before wrapping up the regular season with a doubleheader against Victoria’s other team, the Eagles.

“We’ll have to get real hot, and we’ll need a little bit of help (from other teams), but we’re not mathematically eliminated yet,” Hughes said of the playoff chase.

sports@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter