White Rock Titans to host football camp, registration day

The football season is fast approaching, and the White Rock-South Surrey Titans are ramping up for opening kickoff later in the summer.

On Saturday, June 29, the minor football association is set to host a skills camp and registration day, which will give young players – ages five to 18 – the chance to give the sport a try and sign up for the upcoming season.

The event is set for 1:30-3:30 p.m. at South Surrey Athletic Park’s Field #3 (on the south side of 20 Avenue, adjacent to Semiahmoo Secondary). The event will feature numerous skills work and drill stations, as well as the chance to meet coaches.

No equipment is required, though players are asked to bring cleats or running shoes and a water bottle.

For players wishing to sign up for the season, the association is also offering early-bird prices until July 1. Team practices begin in July and games begin Sept. 1.

For information, visit www.letsgotitans.com

