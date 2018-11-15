The White Rock-South Surrey Titans’ midget team advanced to B.C. finals after a win last weekend over the Westside Warriors in Vancouver. (Contributed photo)

White Rock-South Surrey Titans prep for football provincials

Association's midget team to play in B.C. final Sunday in Kamloops

A handful of White Rock-South Surrey Titans football teams are headed to provincials, after wrapping up successful regular seasons in the Vancouver Mainland Football League.

Leading the charge to B.C.’s is the Titans’ nine-a-side peewee team, which went undefeated throughout the VMFL season en route to a league championship.

• READ ALSO: Home teams victorious at annual Titans Day

Other White Rock-South Surrey squads also set to compete at their respective provincial tournaments are the junior flag, atom flag, junior bantam and bantam teams.

The oldest Titan team – the nine-a-side- midget group – are already in the midst of their provincial tournament, and in fact will vie for the title this weekend.

The midget Titans – who had a 5-3 win-loss record during the regular season – head to Kamloops Sunday morning for the BC Community Football Association championship game, where they’ll square off against the Chilliwack Giants, who were 7-1 during the regular season; the Giants’ sole loss came against White Rock.

The Titans advanced to this weekend’s final after a 18-1 win over the Westside Warriors last weekend at Carnarvon Park in Vancouver.

Last season, White Rock-South Surrey Titan teams won provincial titles at both the peewee and midget levels.

sports@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
GW Graham stops Kelly Road Roadrunners in AA football playoff
Next story
Silver in world championships for Jared Spurr

Just Posted

Most Read