White Rock skateboarder tops field at Canadian nationals

Andy Anderson placed first in the men's park division at the Canada Skateboard National Open earlier this month in Mississauga, Ont. (Dan Mathieu/Canada Skateboard photo)

The 2020 Summer Olympics may be in flux due to the current COVID-19 pandemic – no announcement has been made on the event either way – but White Rock skateboarder Andy Anderson is doing his part to ensure he’ll be there if the games indeed take place this summer in Japan.

Earlier this month, Anderson won gold in the men’s park division at the Canada Skateboard National Open, which was held March 4-6 in Mississauga, Ont. The 23-year-old finished first, ahead of Adam Hopkins and Jeff Clark.

The three-day event featured both park and street events, and was sanctioned by World Skate. Points gathered by competitors count towards their rankings for the Olympics.

Anderson is one of Canada’s top-ranked skateboarders, and last year turned pro, signing with famed U.S. company Powell-Peralta.

