White Rock Renegades ’02 take aim at national U19 softball title

One of the White Rock Renegades’ most experienced teams is taking aim at another national softball championship.

The White Rock Renegades ’02 are in Kitchener, Ont. this week, competing in U19 Women’s Canadian Fastpitch Championships. The tournament began Tuesday, and runs through the week, with the gold-medal game set for Sunday afternoon.

The Renegades – one of two B.C. entries in the tournament, alongside the Tri-City Titans – began round-robin play Tuesday morning with a 5-1 victory against the Edmonton River City Hornets, Alberta’s No. 3 seed. Later Tuesday, they squared off against the top seed from Saskatchewan, the Twin City Angels, winning 3-1.

Today (Wednesday), they are scheduled to play Manitoba’s Smitty’s Terminators and another Edmonton River City squad, the Hornets ’01.

National championships are familiar territory for the Renegades, who won Canadian U16 championships last summer in Winnipeg, and in 2016 were crowned national U14 champions.

For more, including results, visit www.softball.ca/u19womens

sports@peacearchnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter