White Rock Rays win big at North Langley baseball tournament

The White Rock Rays pose for a photo after their 11-4 win in the championship game last weekend in North Langley. (Contributed photo)

The White Rock Rays baseball team captured top spot at a Tadpole-division tournament last weekend – and did so in dramatic fashion – with a big win in the final game.

In the championship game of the 16-team Will Smith Memorial Tournament in North Langley, the Rays defeated the North Langley Cheetahs 11-4 to claim the winner’s trophy.

White Rock’s seven- and eight-year-old sluggers won their pool after a 2-1 win-loss record in round-robin play, and won their quarter-final contest Sunday morning against the North Langley Reign. In the semifinals, however, the Rays had to claw their way back from two runs down to defeat the North Langley bombers and advance to the final.

Throughought the tournament, game MVP awards went to Matteo Mirabelli, Liam Zemrau, Zachary Zemrau, Logan Cyr, Gus Vellenweth and Shay Van Syke.