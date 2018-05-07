The White Rock Rays pose for a photo after their 11-4 win in the championship game last weekend in North Langley. (Contributed photo)

White Rock Rays win big at North Langley baseball tournament

Tadpole division team takes top spot at Will Smith Memorial Tournament

The White Rock Rays baseball team captured top spot at a Tadpole-division tournament last weekend – and did so in dramatic fashion – with a big win in the final game.

In the championship game of the 16-team Will Smith Memorial Tournament in North Langley, the Rays defeated the North Langley Cheetahs 11-4 to claim the winner’s trophy.

White Rock’s seven- and eight-year-old sluggers won their pool after a 2-1 win-loss record in round-robin play, and won their quarter-final contest Sunday morning against the North Langley Reign. In the semifinals, however, the Rays had to claw their way back from two runs down to defeat the North Langley bombers and advance to the final.

Throughought the tournament, game MVP awards went to Matteo Mirabelli, Liam Zemrau, Zachary Zemrau, Logan Cyr, Gus Vellenweth and Shay Van Syke.

Previous story
Re/Max Timbermen rack up the goals in first game
Next story
Season opening scramble

Just Posted

RCMP asking assistance locating man wanted on warrants

 

White Rock Rays win big at North Langley baseball tournament

 

Island players embarking on Cuban baseball journey

  • 14 hours ago

 

Alice Finall to retire as mayor of North Saanich

 

Most Read