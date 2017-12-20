White Rock divers land on podium at season-opening event

Members of the White Rock Divers got the competitive season off to a fantastic start, with a handful of podium performances at the Candy Cane Invitational, held at Langley’s Walnut Grove Recreation Centre earlier this month.

Thirty-five White Rock-South Surrey divers took part in the competition, which had divisions ranging from beginning to provincial and national level and alspo doubled as a BC Games trial event for divers between 12 and 15 years old.

In the girls 16-18-year-old Group A division, Callie Foreman and Helen Synott both finished on the podium, while BC Games-trial divers also fared well at all levels, with Madeline Green, Taylor Pai, Paige Bush, Jayden Pool and Curtis Frohloff all placing either first or second in their respective competitions.

Others to compete in the BC Games portion of the event – on either the one- or three-metre diving boards – were Bella Hood, Cam Gibbons, Imaan Kassam, Alison Kwan, Shemar Dennison, Andrew Sibbald, Michelle Dai, Isika Bahjan, Sebastian Lakomy and Roman Rudiger-Fancy.

BC Games are to be held in Kamloops in February.

At the junior level, the diving club – which is based out of the Grandview Aquatic Centre in South Surrey – also had “great results” according to a news release issued this week. The club’s junior crew consisted of Amelia Semple, Mattias Frohloff and Miami James, while a handful more, all between five and 10 years old, competed in the recreational division: Leighton Reynolds, Daniela Iasinska, Maori Pomeroy-Farrell, Samantha Green, Bradie Moase, Finlay Moase, Jovee Houser, Juan Diego Palma, Daniel Ward, Amelia Douglas, Ada Chabra and Sarah Stevens.