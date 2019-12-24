White Rock Divers earn spots at BC Winter Games

White Rock Divers member Mattias Frohloff (right, shown here at a meet in Victoria in March 2019) was one of seven members of the club to qualify for 2020 BC Winter Games. (Contributed photo)

Members of the White Rock Divers made quite a splash in the pool last month, scoring podium spots as well as berths for a major upcoming provincial competition.

Competing at the Candy Cane Competition, which was held Dec. 7-8 at Langley’s Walnut Grove Community Centre, seven members of the White Rock club registered scores that earned them spots at the BC Winter Games, which are slated for Fort St. John in February.

Carter Baker, Paige Bush, Mattias Frohloff, Amelia Semple, Ellie Colgan, Ibrihim Shabaan and Sebastian Lakomy all qualified.

• READ ALSO: Record-breaking meet for White Rock Divers member

The seven divers train out of three different programs with the White Rock club – the recreational team, which is coached by Kim Lotnick; the junior competitive team coached by Jose Palma and the senior competitive squad, led by Igor Kopecky.

As well, masters division diver Ann McDowall won a pair of silver medals at the meet, in both the one- and three-metre springboard competitions, and 18 other members of the club competed in the novice and recreational divisions.

sports@peacearchnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter