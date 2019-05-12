White beats Blue in all-Vernon U12 soccer match

Vernon White beat Vernon Blue 3-1 in the Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League’s Vernon U12 boys derby at Marshall Field.

Vernon White had goals from Jonah Petrone, Liam Mallow and Bentley Oyarzun in the highly spirited affair. Vernon Blue’s Jeremy Peterson had a beautiful snipe.

Vernon White Tolko United fell 6-3 to Shuswap FC in its second game of the day. The game started well with Petrone scoring in the first minute. Shuswap responded with a couple goals before Vernon could counter. Brayden Fernley passed to Petrone who passed to Keegan Mark for a goal. Nathan Rinkel made some awesome stops but the Vernon White boys could not hold back the surging Shuswap boys who led 5-2 before Stephen Taylor scored with a beautiful turnaround move after receiving the ball from Marcus Barrajon.

U14 BOYS

Vernon United Tolko fall 4-0 to Kamloops.

After a tight 15 minutes Kamloops was able to score the first goal with a loose ball in the goal area being kicked free from the keeper and in the net. The rest of the first half was a strong defensive game by Vernon as Kamloops put on the pressure.

In the second half, the pressure continued with three goals scored by Kamloops, using long, high shots just out of reach of the keeper.

Vernon’s player of the game was Blake Beaton for his stellar defensive play. Honourable mention goes to Jentenzen Peterson, Jerome Winter, and Matthew Acob for an outstanding effort.

U13 GIRLS

Vernon United Tolko Venom and Kamloops played to 1-1 draw in the Loops.

The Kamloops team started the game cohesive and strong. Venom’s defence consisting of Jayda Hatch, Kate Lavery, Taylor Stewart, Ava Cesario and Lauren Cooke, responded by playing aggressively, creating a virtual wall that Kamloops had a tough time penetrating.

Lauren Cunningham, Jasmine Soon and Sophie Challen played gritty and smart controlling the midfield and creating many exciting opportunities for the forwards. Forwards Sydney Lewis Brinnley Magee, Julia McLennan , Aimee Glasser, Ella Garrod and Olivia Henderson were fast and always on the ball. At the end of the first half striker Sydney Lewis received the ball at midfield from deep in the back. She raced past the Kamloops players and buried the ball in the top right corner.

Twenty-two minutes into the second half Kamloops took a shot destined for the top of the net. Marrah Wilford-Kaleikini made a spectacular save tipping the ball up and over the goal. Despite looking even stronger and playing their positions well Kamloops managed to sneak one in late in second half.

U15 GIRLS

The Vernon United Tolko girls had Kelowna under their thumbs throughout the game but in the end, it was the visitors who left MacDonald Park with a 1-0 win.

Jessi Cleverley was quick on the draw with a shot off of the opening kickoff. In the first half, Anna Kirschkorn, Mia Maltman and Kendall McKinnon demonstrated their passing prowess, working the ball up the field and testing the Kelowna goalie with multiple shots. Kirsten Brown, Allie Maltman, Paige Cover, Jesse Mitchell, Tori Maltman and Emma Glasser teamed up for a solid back line almost completely cancelling out the Kelowna attack. The Vernon squad put immense pressure on Kelowna right to the end of the second, not letting up for even a second. Vernon’s keeper Ashlee Befus was stellar in net only letting one slip in on an impossible bounce in final minutes of the game.