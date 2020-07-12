When the sun was out it was hot, and then it was not

To say the weather on Tuesday June 30 was unsettled would be quite the understatement. While golfing the second and third holes which takes less than 10 minutes Deb Rainer wore shorts; put her long pants on over her shorts; put her jacket on; put on her rain pants; put on her rain coat and then took them all off (except the shorts) in reverse order. Lois McInnis took to using her beads to count Deb's changes instead of counting her strokes. When the sun was out it was hot. When it wasn't out it was not. We did, however, manage to play our round without getting excessively wet which is always a plus. When it came time to eat on the patio we were happy that there was no wind so we kept reasonably warm.

Whenever the KP prizes on Hole 4 or 6 aren’t won we use that prize money to sponsor low gross/net. This week MJB Lawyers sponsored Flight 1 and the winners were Kelly McNabney (low gross – 40) and Susan Newberry (low net – 48/37.5). In Flight 2 Evelyn Lucas won low gross with a score of 50 and Trish Thompson won low net with a 55/38. The sponsor was Stamer Logging. Barb and Carman Smith sponsored Flight 3 with Jeannie Webber taking low gross (51) and Jess Thompson taking low net (52/34). The fine folks at Campbell & Co. sponsored Flight 4 with Rose Seymour scoring a 57 to win low gross and Lois McInnis scoring 63 to win second low gross. The pot people (winners not users) were Kelly McNabney with a Birdie and Evelyn Lucas with a Chip-In. Most Putts prize was won by Brenda Carl with 23 while Val Williams won Least Putts by retro with 14.

Putts and drives of excellent quality won prizes for a number of ladies. Long putts were made by Barb Smith (Sam’s Pizza),and Deb Rainer (Station House Restaurant). The Long Drivers were Marie Hakes (Thompson Valley Awards), Lois McInnis (AG Foods), Marion Wallace (Armour Mountain Office Supplies), Evelyn Lucas (Barriere Motor Inn and Munro’s Clothing), Jess Thompson (Barriere Timber Mart), and Kelly McNabney (Gift ‘n Gab). Darlene Nickull (Rainer Custom Cutting) came closest to the 150 marker on Hole 9. KPs went to Marion Wallace (Royal LePage/Westwin Realty), Marie Hakes (Salle Ranch), and Evelyn (yes, she did have a terrific game) Lucas (The Carl’s). KPs in 2 were won by Rose Seymour (EBL Ventures) and Susan Newberry (HUB International).

Here is a refresher on our July Fun Night which is a four lady Texas Scramble. The date is July 28 and the theme is ‘Saturday Night Fever’, so brush up on all your disco tunes and dig out your jumpsuit or your bell bottoms. We can take a maximum of 48 ladies. Ladies should arrive by 4:30 p.m. at the latest, and the shotgun start will be at 4:45 p.m. Prices will be $50 for non-members, and $40 for members. If you are walking it will be $40 for non-members and $30 for members. I would suggest you sign up sooner than later. The course has limited carts, so please make sure when you sign up you let the course know how many carts you need . If you are riding single, they need to be aware of that. If you are sharing a cart, they need to know that as well.

In case you are wondering, I did hand out the new handicaps and nobody took offense or did me bodily harm. I think we only noted one handicap that seemed a bit out to lunch and I hope to have that corrected for next week. I am pleased to say I passed the Rules of Handicapping quiz. Who said you can’t teach an old dog new tricks?

Barriere Star Journal