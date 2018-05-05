Wheeldon earns status at Q-school event

Comox golfer ties for seventh on home course

Riley Wheeldon is pictured with his father Bill at Crown Isle last year at the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada Q-School tournament. File photo

Riley Wheeldon earned a share of seventh place at the final Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada qualifying school tournament May 1-4 at Crown Isle.

The Comox-raised golfer was the highest placing Canadian, shooting rounds of 71, 67, 72 and 67.

“I am relieved at the result,” Wheeldon, 27, said. “It was a stressful week, and I certainly did not play my best golf but was able to find a way to stay inside the top 16, even though my goal was to win.”

Those finishing between 17th and 40th earned conditional status for the tour.

Wheeldon’s 11-under-par 277 guarantees him four starts on tour events, subject to the first shuffle.

“Ideally, I can play my way into a full season with a strong start,” he said.

Late last month, Wheeldon placed second in a Vancouver Golf Tour event at Morgan Creek in Surrey, which he followed with a fifth-place result at the Vancouver Island Open in Victoria.