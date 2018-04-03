What sport did you say that was?

Name a sport that boasts the following: inexpensive member dues; no need to purchase special equipment; does not require top physical condition; is lifelong in nature; and, is available right in your own community?

As it turns out, not many sports meet these conditions. One exception is lawn bowling.

“It’s a great sport,” said Michael Lynch, president of the Courtenay Lawn Bowling club. “It requires more skill than one would think at first. But that is the challenge of lawn bowling.”

On Saturday, April 21, the club will host an open house from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. when the public can try the sport for free.

“Our greens are in great shape and our club house is totally renovated,” Lynch said. “We welcome anyone who wants to give lawn bowling a try or even just have a look at our facility.”

Coaches will be on hand to help those who want to give it a go. Club members look forward to showing the facility to guests. Refreshments will be available with a free hot dog barbecue happening between noon and 1 p.m.

The club will provide the bowls (lawn bowling balls) for those who want to try the sport. Members will help explain how the game works. The club is located in Bill Moore Park at 2361 Kilpatrick Ave. in Courtenay.

FMI: www.courtenaylbc.com