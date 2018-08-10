Whalley’s Cole Balkovec, Friday’s Player of the Game, interviewed on CBC’s online broadcast of the team’s semifinal game at the 2018 Canadian Little League Championship in Quebec.

Whalley in final of Canadian Little League Championship

Surrey baseball team in final Saturday in Quebec

  • Aug. 10, 2018 12:00 a.m.
Whalley Allstars are one win away from a flight to Williamsport for the Little League World Series.

In Quebec, the Surrey-based baseball team won its semifinal game this morning against Team Ontario, at the Canadian Little League Championship.

The score was 8-2 for Team B.C.

On Saturday morning (Aug. 11), they’ll battle for the national title in a game to be televised on CBC.

A Canadian championship this year would mark the sixth for Whalley in the organization’s long history.

Through the round-robin stage of the 2018 Canadian Little League Championship in Mirabel, Whalley earned six wins and zero losses.

More to come.

RELATED: https://www.surreynowleader.com/sports/whalley-perfect-so-far-at-canadian-little-league-championship/

CBC coverage: https://www.cbc.ca/sports/baseball/little-league/little-league-canada-live-stream-1.4766195

