Whalley in final of Canadian Little League Championship

Whalley Allstars are one win away from a flight to Williamsport for the Little League World Series.
In Quebec, the Surrey-based baseball team won its semifinal game this morning against Team Ontario, at the Canadian Little League Championship.
The score was 8-2 for Team B.C.
On Saturday morning (Aug. 11), they’ll battle for the national title in a game to be televised on CBC.
A Canadian championship this year would mark the sixth for Whalley in the organization’s long history.
Through the round-robin stage of the 2018 Canadian Little League Championship in Mirabel, Whalley earned six wins and zero losses.
