Whalley cruise to Little League provincial title with shut-out win over Lynn Valley

Whalley’s Dio Gama crushed a first inning solo home run to lead Whalley to a 6-0 victory over Lynn Valley in the 2018 BC Little League final on Saturday at Andy Bilesky Park. Jim Bailey photo.

A solo home run by Dio Gama in the bottom of the first inning lifted Whalley to the start it was hoping for in a 6-0 shut out win over Lynn Valley on Saturday to capture the BC Little League title.

Gama looked to be hit by a pitch and awarded first base, but after an umpire collaboration, Gama was sent back to the batter’s box, the pitch ruled to have hit the bat first for a foul-ball strike. The Whalley slugger didn’t argue, he stepped up and promptly lined the next pitch over the left centerfield fence for a 1-0 Whalley lead.

The win ended Lynn Valley’s six game winning streak at the provincials. The District 5 team opened the tournament with a dramatic 5-3 extra-innings, walk-off grand slam win over Whalley, then beat Little Mountain, Beacon Hill, New Westminster and Trail to go a perfect 5-0 in the round robin.

Whalley’s only blemish was the loss to Lynn Valley, as they finished 4-1 in the tournament, then beat Little Mountain 6-2 in the semifinal to set up the championship match.

Ian Huang got the start on the mound for Whalley and was all but unhittable in the shut out victory.

Whalley travel to Mirabel, Quebec for the Canadian Little League championships that start Aug. 2 and go to Aug. 11.