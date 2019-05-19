Whalers, Kondors athletes shine at North Island track and field meet

Ballenas and Kwalikum secondary school athletes performed well at the 2019 North Island High School Track and Field Championships held in Powell River earlier this month.

Ballenas Whalers Spencer Bradbury clears the last hurdle on his way to a gold medal finish in the 400m hurdles. — Elliott Robyn photo

It means some of District 69 athletes will be among the more than 2,400 athletes that will compete at the BC High School Track and Field Championships in Kelowna on May 30 to June 1.

For the Whalers, Spencer Bradbury led the way when he posted two first place finishes in the boy’s senior 400-metre hurdles and 300 dash. Teammate Shane Stewart also took home two medals when he placed first in the 110 hurdles and second in the 100.

Juliette Desvaux took the gold in the girls 100 metres while in the 400, Elise Cole finished just a second behind the eventual winner to pick up the silver.

In the field competition, Libby Elliott spearheaded the Whalers in the discus throw as they swept the top three places. Elliott recorded a winning throw of 28.13 metres, followed by Kate Morrison in second with 23.66, and Lea Buchler in third with 21.46. Kwalikum Kondors’ Alena Woolnough finished fourth with a throw of 18.51. Elliott and Buechler earned a second medal in the javelin and high jump, respectively.

In the junior events, the Whalers Sam Morrison took gold in the 1,500-metre walk.

In Grade 8 competitions, Whalers Annika Waite pocketed two gold medals in the 200 hurdles and 1,500 while Tommy Lay earned gold in the shot put and a bronze in the 800. Sydney Easthom tied for third in the Grade 8 long jump.

For the Kondors, the following junior athletes won bronze: Cameron Hunter in the boys junior 100 hurdles, Rodrigo Santos Diez in the 800, Jonathan Chmilar took home two bronze medals in the 5kg shot put and discus throw. Meagan Macvicar took the bronze in the 300-metre hurdles Grade 8 Jessie Bell won silver in the 3,000 metres.

— NEWS Staff