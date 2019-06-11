Robyn Elliott photoBallenas Whalers athlete Shane Stewart clears a hurdle on his way to a fifth-place finish in the final of the 110-metre hurdles at the 2019 B.C. High School Track and Field Championships.

Whalers, Kondors athletes post top-8 results at B.C.’s

Ballenas and Kwalikum athletes got the opportunity to compete against the top track and field high schools at the 2019 B.C. Championships in Kelowna.

Many earned top-eight finishes in their respective disciplines. The top eight make it on the podium at the provincials, according to coach Robyn Elliott.

The Whalers had five seniors that celebrated their performances on the podium. Leading the way was sprinter Juliette Desvaux, who had two fifth-place finishes in the 100-metre and 200-metre dash. Shane Stewart placed fifth in the 110 hurdles while both Spencer Bradbury and Libby Elliott finished eighth in the 400 hurdles and the women’s discus throw, respectively.

Kondors’ Jonathan Chmilar performed well as he placed in the top eight when he landed seventh in the junior boys hammer throw.

The season is now over for both the Whalers and the Kondors but they will take part in operating the concession stand at the District 69 track meet on Thursday, June 14 at the Ballenas track. All funds raised will go towards covering the team’s meet, travel and accommodation expenses.

