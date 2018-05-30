Whalers, Kondors athletes make it to BCs

Ballenas and Kwalikum secondary schools will be well-represented at the BC High Schools Track and Field Meet in Langley over this weekend.
The Whalers have 18 athletes qualified for the provincials from May 31 to June 2, while the Kondors will have seven athletes.
The Ballenas squad did well at the Island Championships held in Port Alberni recently.
In the women’s junior division, Juliette Desvaux finished in the top three in each of the events she entered, winning silver in the 200m and two bronzes in the 100m and as a member of the 4x100m relay with Olivia Bau, Kate Morrison and Elise Cole, who each took home a bronze. This will be the relay team’s second appearance at the provincials.
In the women’s senior division, Libby Elliott landed the gold medal in discus with a throw of 31.55 metres. She finished fifth in the javelin throw.
In the senior boys, Shane Stewart took the gold in the 110m hurdles, crossing the line in 16:41 seconds. He also placed ninth in both the 100m and 200m. Also earning a gold in the field event was Spencer Hancock in the hammer, nailing first place with a distance of 33.33m.
The Kondors’ medalists were Nicolas Lozier-Tilkin, who picked up the silver in the hammer with a distance of 31.78m in the seniors boys, while Serena Woolnough placed third in the senior girls hammer throw.
In the junior girls, Jillian Kroemer pocketed the silver in the hammer, posting a distance of 36.91m