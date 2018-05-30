Whalers, Kondors athletes make it to BCs

Ballenas and Kwalikum secondary schools will be well-represented at the BC High Schools Track and Field Meet in Langley over this weekend.

Ballenas Whalers (left to right) Juliette Desvaux, Kate Morrison, Elise Cole, and Olivia Bau earn a bronze in the 4 x 100m relay and will be making their second appearance at this weekend’s provincials. — Robyn Elliott photo

The Whalers have 18 athletes qualified for the provincials from May 31 to June 2, while the Kondors will have seven athletes.

The Ballenas squad did well at the Island Championships held in Port Alberni recently.

In the women’s junior division, Juliette Desvaux finished in the top three in each of the events she entered, winning silver in the 200m and two bronzes in the 100m and as a member of the 4x100m relay with Olivia Bau, Kate Morrison and Elise Cole, who each took home a bronze. This will be the relay team’s second appearance at the provincials.

In the women’s senior division, Libby Elliott landed the gold medal in discus with a throw of 31.55 metres. She finished fifth in the javelin throw.

In the senior boys, Shane Stewart took the gold in the 110m hurdles, crossing the line in 16:41 seconds. He also placed ninth in both the 100m and 200m. Also earning a gold in the field event was Spencer Hancock in the hammer, nailing first place with a distance of 33.33m.

The Kondors’ medalists were Nicolas Lozier-Tilkin, who picked up the silver in the hammer with a distance of 31.78m in the seniors boys, while Serena Woolnough placed third in the senior girls hammer throw.

In the junior girls, Jillian Kroemer pocketed the silver in the hammer, posting a distance of 36.91m

Ballenas Secondary School

Junior Girls: Juliette Desvaux (100m 3rd 12.93, 200m 2nd 26.63, 4 x 100m relay 3rd– 54.12); Elise Cole (400m 6th 1:04.77, 4 x 100m relay-3rd 56.12); Joanna Waite (Discus 2nd 25.52, 400m 14th); Kate Morrison (Discus 8th 21.01, Hammer 6th 30.58, 4 x 100m relay 3rd 54.12); Elise Elston-Racewalk (3rd 10:25.65); Olivia Bau (4 x 100 m relay 3rd 54.12)

Senior Girls: Libby Elliott (Discus 1st 31.55, Javelin 5th 29.69m); Sophie Dugas (Long Jump 20th-3.15m, Javelin 12th 18.53m); Isabel Abdurahman (Long Jump 17th 3.62m); Ida Scaglia (Shot Put 6th 8.12m)

Junior Boys: Spencer Bradbury (400m 5th 56.34, 300m Hurdle 2nd 45.55, 4 x 400m relay 5th 3:48.61, 4X100m Relay, 8th 50.44); Adrian Friesen: Hammer (7th 23.67m, race walk 3rd 10:28.37, 4 x 100m relay 8th 50.44); Sam Morrison (Discus 23rd 16.33m, Hammer 9th 10.74m, race walk 4th 10:28.37); Kento Hohmann (100m 5th 12:00, Long Jump 16th 4.72, 4 x 100m relay 8th 50.44); Myth Nguyen 100m 37th, 4 x 100 m relay 8th 50.44

Senior Boys: Logan Pepper (100m 15th, 200m 8th 24.81); Shay Fredrick (200m 14th, Shot Put 8th 8.96m, Hammer 4th 23.39); Gabriel Dodd (100m 8th 11.83, Javelin 5th 45.19m); Shane Stewart (100m 9th, 200m 9th, 110m Hurdles 1st-16.41); Sheridan Way-Nee (400m 11th, 4x400m relay 5th 3:48.61); Filipe Canavarro (400m 12th, 800m 13th 2:27.16, 4x400m relay 5th 3:48.61); Ryan Smith (800m 8th 2:20.04, 400m Hurdles 5th 1:04.08, 4 x 400m relay 5th 3:48.61); Spencer Hancock (2000m Steeplechase 7th 7:27.57, Hammer-1st 33.33m); Devin Oupaluk (Discus 13th 20.31, Javelin 16th 22.77); Isaac Waite (1500m 9th 4:46.82, 2000m Steeplechase 8th 7:48.00)

Kwalikum Secondary School

Senior Girls: Serena Woolnough (Hammer throw 3rd 34.63m); Hina Suzuki (Long Jump 23rd 2.51m); Rhiannon Terpstra (800m 10th 2:40.10, 1500m 12th 5:31.65)

Senior Boys: Nicolas Lozier-Tilkin (2000m Steeplechase 10th 8:18.34, Discus 8th 26.33m, Hammer 2nd 31.78m)

Junior Girls: Alena Woolnouogh (Hammer 4th 32.49m); Jillian Kroemer (Discus 18th 14.10m, Hammer 2nd 36.91m); Shelby Bell (1500m Steeplechase 6th 6:27.92, 1500m 13th 5:35.79, 3000m 6th 12:05.24)

Junior Boys: Alvaro Llanos Jimenez (800m 8th 2:26.33, 1500m 18th 5:08.10)