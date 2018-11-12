Whalers go marching past Saints

The Ballenas Whalers made a crucial defensive play with time running out, stopping the Langley Saints at the two-yard line to score a 21-14 win in the first round of the the Subway Bowl high school football playoffs on Friday afternoon.

The senior boys, who travelled to McLeod Stadium, now advance to the elite eight or quarterfinals. They will take on next a formidable opponent on the road on Friday, the Vernon Panthers, who are ranked No. 1 in the Double A Conference.

Against the Saints, the Whalers knew they were going to face pretty much the same team they played in last season’s junior varsity title match, which Ballenas won in overtime. Last Friday was another closely contested match.

Running back Demar Hohnstein sparked the Whalers offence as he carried 25 times for 119 yards, scoring two touchdowns of five and three yards to give the Whalers a 14-7 lead at the half and extending it to 21-7 after the third quarter. Receiver Nathan Robinson caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Chomolok and Scotty Williams went 3-for-3 on the extra points.

The Saints battled back, scoring a touchdown to make it 21-14 and came close in the end to scoring another but were foiled by the Ballenas defence.

Head coach Dan Smith said while they were happy to escape with a crucial win, they were disappointed with the way the game was officiated.

Four of the the Whalers starters were injured in plays Smith said had nothing to do with football.

“It’s unfortunate” said Smith.

“There were lots of stuff that were going on that wasn’t picked up by the referees.

Smith said in the end, in Langley’s desperation, they targeted a couple of the Whalers players in vulnerable positions.

“It left us in pretty rough shape by the end of the game,” said Smith.

“As far as I am concerned, there’s no place in football for that. That’s just unfortunate. But our kids played tough and did a good job of hanging on.”

Smith said the Saints played an aggressive game, inserting eight in the box the put a lot of pressure on the Whalers’ offensive line.

“We did a couple of offensive plays we haven’t done all year, the way we ran the ball. We just changed a couple of things and we caught them by surprise,” said Smith.

The defence played a solid game. Hohnstein also led the way with eight tackles, Steve Boley had six, with Kolby Jack and Adrien Friesen each adding five tackles. Ty Barker and Zach Mosher, said Conn, also played well in both sides of the line.

“Landly had a really good running back and we had a hard time tracking him down,” said Smith. “But we managed to contain him and we did a much better job against the pass.”

Smith also credited quarterback Chomolok on the way he played.

“I have to keep reminding myself that he is only in Grade 11 but he threw the ball so well,” said Smith. “He really did a good job of getting rid of the football for the most part. He played well.”

Smith is hoping that the injured Whalers will be able to recuperate in time for their quarterfinal match against Vernon.

This coming Wednesday, it will be the Junior Varsity Whalers that will see action against G.W. Graham in Chilliwack in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.