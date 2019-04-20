Whalers girls stop 49ers

Jaymee Scollen of Ballenas Whalers watches her shot get past the Ladysmith 49ers goalkeeper but it went wide. — Michael Briones photo

Ballenas Whalers senior girls soccer team ended their regular league on a perfect note.

The Whalers hosted the Ladysmith 49ers in a Double A soccer league game at the Ballenas field on Thursday afternoon.

They went on to win 1-0 and clinch the regular-season crown.

The lone goal was scored by Jaymee Scollon in the second half.

The match was scoreless in the first half. The Whalers had the 49ers in defensive mode throughout the frame and were able to create a couple of scoring opportunities that were unfortunately thwarted by the 49ers goalie.

In the second half, the Whalers continued to press. Scollon picked up a pass and sprinted towards the 49ers goal. She was able to lob the ball over the goalie to put the Whalers ahead and it ended up as the winning goal.

The Whalers this season, under the guidance of coach Larry Stefanek, has been playing well consistently.

They are unbeaten in league play and have beaten Triple-A schools Nanaimo District Secondary (4-1) and Dover Bay (2-1), and blanked Kwalikum Secondary 7-0.

The Ballenas side also competed in the Vancouver Island University tournament during spring break but lost to a familiar nemesis, NDSS, 2-1 in the semifinal.

Stefanek said they plan to play another tournament to help them prepare for the North Island championships.

— NEWS Staff