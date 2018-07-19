West Shore to have strong showing at B.C. Summer Games

More than 3,000 athletes and other visitors are expected to visit the Cowichan Valley during the BC Summer Games, July 19-22. (File photo)

The West Shore will have a strong representation at the B.C. Summer Games this weekend as close to 50 athletes are getting set to compete.

Athletes from the western communities will be competing in baseball, basketball (five-on-five and three-on-three), box and field lacrosse, sailing, softball, rugby, volleyball (indoor and beach), equestrian-para, swimming, synchronized swimming, towed water sports, and triathlon during the four-day event.

The Games are often seen as a stepping stone for young athletes before taking on larger sporting events. Thirty-five alumni competed for Canada in the 2016 Summer Games in Rio, including Georgia Simmerling (cycling), Kirsten Sweetland (triathlon), Jamie Broder (beach volleyball), Evan Dunfee (race walk), and Byron Green (wheelchair rugby).

The B.C. Summer Games take place July 19 to 22 in the Cowichan Valley. The Games are a multi-sport event that brings together more than 2,500 athletes and coaches from around the province to compete in 18 sports including baseball, basketball, golf, soccer, volleyball and wresting.

