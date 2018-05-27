West Shore sends top track and field athletes go to Islands

Royal Bay and Belmont send more students in field events

Cole Belton, Belmont track and field athlete, won gold in junior boys discus at City Championships to advance to the Islands. (Travis Paterson/Black Press)

Local high school students recently returned from Islands after impressive finishes at the City Championships.

Royal Bay students Sarah Scott-Moncrief, a javelin thrower, and Shungo Kishi, a long jumper, headed to Port Alberni for the meet.

Scott-Moncrief came third at the City Championships with a throw of 29.5 metres, and bested that at Islands with a throw of 30.63 metres for 5th place.

Kishi took gold in the long jump with a jump of 6.20 metres at City Champs and placed third at Islands with a longest jump of 6.16 metres.

Belmont sent eight athletes to Islands, below are the athletes, events, divisions and results.

Track events: Eli Nelms-Horton, 1st in senior boys 100m, Olivia Godek, 4th in the senior girls 400m, Sophia Lewis, 3rd in the junior girls 1,500 meter steeplechase and 4th in the 300m hurdles and Clara Schrey 15th in the junior girls 800m.

Field events: Tyler Hardy, 4th in senior boys shot put and 7th in discus, Cole Belton, 15th in junior boys discus and Liam Scharmann 20th in junior boys shot put and 24th in discus, Daryana Mielecka, 1st in junior girls shot put.

Belmont would have been able to send nearly 30 athletes, but due to limited accommodations and some students having to write advanced placement exams, they could not make the meet as it is so far away from the West Shore.

