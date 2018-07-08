West Shore municipalities show support for the 55+ B.C. Games

All five communities are backing the bid

The torch was lit in Cranbrook to launch the countdown to the Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 BC 55+ Games, Sunday, June 17, in Balment Park. The Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games will take place Sept. 11-15, with sports being held in venues throughout Cranbrook and Kimberley. Over 2,800 participants are expected to compete in 23 sports. Left to right: Cindy Simpson, President of the BC Seniors Games Society; Sandy Zeznk, Joint President of the BC+ Games Host Society; India Sherrit, Cranbrook Olympic Ski-crosser and torch bearer; Jaret Thompson, Joint President of the BC+ Games Host Society. Barry Coulter photo

All five West Shore municipalities have written letters of support to bid for either the 2020, 2021 or 2022 55 and over B.C. Games.

Highlands Mayor Ken Williams said the district has the capability to support biking and running events and as a co-owner of West hore Parks and Recreation, the District would support events held there as well.

In his letter to the B.C. Senior’s Games Society, Mayor John Ranns mentioned a number of ways Metchosin could be used for the Games, such as using the greenspace, equestrian facilities, or field space at the Metchosin elementary school.

“The 55 and over Games offers a great opportunity to encourage and promote lifelong healthy lifestyles and showcases our region,” he wrote.

“With all that the region area has to offer, we believe Victoria would be an ideal location to host the 55 and up B.C. Games.”

Keith Wells, executive director of the Greater Victoria Sport Tourism Commission, said all 13 Greater Victoria municipalities have sent in letters of support.

“We think 2021 would be the best fit, so we have three years to get everything in place,” he said. “2000 was the last time the region hosted a multi-sport event like this, so it’s overdue.”

That was the year Victoria hosted the B.C. Summer Games, making it at least 20 years since a multi-sport event was held in Greater Victoria.

A study completed after the 2014 Games in Langley found that more than $3 million was spent in the community.

Each host community gets to choose a minimum of 20 sports for the Games. This year’s 55 and over B.C. Games are being held in Kimberley and Cranbrook.

The bid deadline was June 29.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@gold

streamgazette.com