The West Shore Bears secured gold in the Island Junior B lacrosse league after an undefeated season. (Photo by Paula Harris)

West Shore Bears wind up undefeated Jr. B lacrosse season

Bears won all six games, following an undefeated 2019 season

The West Shore Bears took home Island Junior B lacrosse league gold after a truncated, but undefeated 2021 season.

They played just six games, starting in July when playoffs would normally begin in a standard 18-game season. But they were thrilled to play at all, after missing the season entirely in 2020.

The Bears defeated the Oceanside Sharks 14-3 for the title at Archie Browning Sports Centre on July 31.

The West Shore squad, made up of players aged 17 to 21, also went undefeated in 2019 in the five-team Island league.

Nate Clark, left, of the West Shore Bears drives in on an Oceanside defender during the Bears’ championship win July 31 at Archie Browning Sports Centre. The Bears won 14-3 to go undefeated for the season. (Photo by Paula Harris)

