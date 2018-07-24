West Shore athletes bring home impressive hardware from B.C. Games

B.C. Games participants from Vancouver Island - Central Coast (zone 6) kicked the Games off in style. (Kevin Rothbauer/ Black Press)

Several athletes from the West Shore will have some shiny new hardware to show off after competing at the B.C. Summer Games over the weekend.

In total, Vancouver Island-Central Coast (zone 6) topped the podium, bringing home the highest number of medals with 58 gold, 43 silver and 44 bronze.

The girls rugby team, including Sierra Gillis from the Highlands, and Langford’s Zoe Williams, Maliyah Colombe and Ashanti Whyte, earned gold.

In boys’ box lacrosse, zone 6, including Colwood’s Aidan Solomon, Langford’s Cole Arthur, Evan Law, Dylan Johannes, and Adam Bland, earned gold.

In boys field lacrosse, zone 6, including Colwood’s Noah Manning, Lucas Quayle, Langford’s Kaden Granberg, Luc Gagnon, Riley Drew and Nathan Sam, and Metchosin’s Aksel Shepard, won silver.

On the beach, the duo of Savannah Purdy from Langford and Erin Mutch from Victoria took home gold in women’s beach volleyball at Transfer Beach in Ladysmith, winning both sets against Vancouver Coastal. Girls volleyball zone 6, which included Colwood’s Kathrin Hunter, won bronze.

In the pool, Birpal Sraw won silver in the boys 400 metre freestyle swim. The Vancouver Island-Central team, which consisted of Zala Partlow from Langford, won silver in synchronized swimming AG 13-15 team. Langford’s Harper Nevins also brought home gold in the girls 4×50 metre free relay.

On the basketball court, the Vancouver Island-Central Coast boys 3×3 team, including, Langford’s Trajan Chahal, won gold. In girls 3×3, Langford’s Ella Descoteau helped the Vancouver Island-Central Coast (zone 6) team to a silver medal, and the zone 6A team, with help from Mikayla Eadie of Langford, rounded out the podium with a bronze.

Langford’s Amanda List won bronze in the equestrian-para on the final day.

The B.C. Summer Games ran from July 19 to 22 in the Cowichan Valley, and brought together more than 2,500 athletes and coaches from around the province to compete in 18 sports including baseball, basketball, golf, soccer, volleyball and wresting.

