West Kootenay Timberwolves getting ready for three weekends of home games

The Timberwolves junior lacrosse team honed in skills this past week-end ahead of upcoming home games.

The West Kootenay Timberwolves were on the road May 25 and 26. After a 13-4 loss to the Rockyview Rage, the Timberwolves bounced back with a 4-3 win over the Cranbrook Outlaws.

Head coach Peter Youngblut was pleased with the team’s performance. “We knew we had to be our best this weekend playing Saturday against a higher tiered team,” he said. “Although we did not get the result we wanted, we finished strong and had many positives to keep the momentum going into Sunday’s game. We are looking forward to facing Cranbrook again this weekend at home in Rossland.”

Eric Reid continued to deliver a strong offensive performance with five goals and one assist over the weekend. The Timberwolves’ defense, led by a strong goaltending performance by Kyle McIntosh, was effective to minimize scoring opportunities for Cranbrook on Sunday.

Defensive technical coach Rob Van Beek is pleased with the players’ character. “The boys played their hearts out and battled through. They gave us everything they had. It paid off with a win on Sunday and the coaching staff could not be prouder of what the team has accomplished so far this season.”

The Timberwolves are halfway through the regular season and are heading into three weekends of home games between June 1 and 23 as they battle for position in the standings to earn home advantage for championships. Their overall league record is three wins and four losses. The team’s record against the Outlaws is three wins and one loss. The Timberwolves will face the Outlaws at the Rossland Arena on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 pm.

West Kootenay Timberwolves is a not-for-profit club delivering an organized junior box lacrosse program since 2018. The season runs from March to about mid-July. Eligible age is 17-21 as of December of the playing year.