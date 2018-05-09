West Kootenay Fishing Report: Great days on Columbia River

The West Kootenay Fishing Report is provided by Kerry Reed of Reel Adventure Sport Fishing Charters in Nelson.

Kootenay Lake: Slowly but surely things are shaping up. The weather went from winter to summer overnight, and the creeks are flowing and the bugs are hatching. So, the fish are becoming more and more active.

April saw some pretty good days on the lake. We had some busy days with more than 15 fish on throughout the day. And we had some slower days. It seems that when the weather is consistent, the fishing is consistent. So, hopefully we will see some sort of consistency from here on.

Rainbows between 2 – 4 Lbs and Bull Trout between 2 – 12 Lbs have been caught lately. I did even see a Bull Trout pushing 20 Lbs last week, so you never know. It’s definitely time to get out on the water.

The beginning of May marked the 2nd opening for Kokanee on the West Arm this spring. And this time was a lot more rewarding than last month. The weather cooperated and the fish cooperated. As usual, the first day of the opening was the hottest fishing. And the next couple of days slowed down a bit. But that’s to be expected with the fishing pressure.

It was nice to actually see a bunch of boats on the lake for a change. I’m pretty sure there was more than 60 boats out there on the first couple days. It makes me realize just how many boats aren’t fishing on the main lake during the rest of the year.

Hoping to see more people out now that the weather has finally warmed up. May and June are my favourite months to fish in the spring. The creeks are flowing, the flying ants are hatching, and the fish are looking upwards.

So, stay tuned …

Columbia River: The river, as usual, is producing some good fish.

Walleye fishing has been pretty good lately up top, and the rainbow fishing has been fantastic.

Average sizes of late have been the usual 2 – 4 pounds, but still getting the odd rainbow between 5 and 8 pounds.

Bugs are hatching and the fish are becoming more aggressive. In fact, with the latest flying ant hatch, the fish are in a bit of a frenzy. Try using anything black.

Prime time on the river now though summer.

What are they biting on ?

On the lake, it’s been a mix of flies and spoons. The usual bucktails have been working well for rainbows. Lucky number 215 or 210 are still best for me. Although with the latest black ant hatch, we are starting to get a few on the #208 and 228. Anything black or black and white should work during the ant hatch.

Our smaller spoons have been working great as well. The Gibbs/Delta crocodiles in Brass/fire stripe have been best. But we’re also getting fish on a few of our other colors like the blue/nickel or straight silver.

And for our Bull Trout, its been hit and miss lately. Although, we have been catching few on the surface on the flies and spoons. But, when they are biting, we are getting them on the down riggers between 50 – 100 ft. Our favourite combo on the down riggers have been the Gibbs/Delta flashers in STS color paired up with the green spatter back hoochie.

And on the River, we’ve been fishing either with our fly rods or spinning rods. The sinking line with big streamers is still working in the tailouts, however with the latest ant hatch, our floating lines with black ant patterns have been on fire.

And, on the spinning rods we have been casting an assortment of spoons, as well as a bobber and black ant lately. Also, bottom fishing with bait is still producing some great fish as well.

Stay tuned as the fishing is getting better and better.

Looking forward to what the rest of May has to offer.

Salmon/Halibut Fishing 2018

We are less than eight weeks away from our Salmon season on the west coast. The dates are mostly full, but we are down to eight days available still if anyone would like to join. So, if you’re interested in joining us this summer, please feel free to e-mail me with any questions.

There’s been a few changes in the regulations regarding size, but we are still looking forward to sending you home with fish to last you the year.

Last summer we experienced some of the best weather ever, which allowed us to race around to our favourite spots and contributed to my best year for Halibut, as well as some great days of Salmon fishing.

We’re hoping to have all of our days filled by the end of this month, so shoot me a message and I can help with planning your summer vacation.

Hope to see you on the water!

Tight lines.