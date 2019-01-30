West Kelowna Warriors visit Surrey Eagles

The West Kelowna Warriors will go into their 11th remaining game of the season Wednesday night against the South Surrey Eagles. The Warriors aim to bounce back after a tough 2-1 loss to the Langley Rivermen Jan. 22.

The Eagles, who sit lower on the standings, are coming off a 3-1 win and Warriors assistant coach Matt Miller isn’t taking them lightly.

“Surrey is a team fighting for a playoff spot so every game is a playoff game to them. We will have to focus on shaking off the rust in the early going after the eight day break,” said Miller. “I think a good start and getting our legs under us will be a big factor in the game.”

With only 11 games left in the BCHL regular season, the Warriors sit in fourth place in their division, and will fight to improve their standings going into the playoffs.

Wednesday night’s game will be the first for new Warriors head coach Brandon West who replaced former head coach Geoff Grimwood on Jan. 28.

The Warriors return to home ice Feb. 2.

