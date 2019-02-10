West Kelowna Warriors take on Port Alberni

It’s been an interesting road trip for the Warriors thus far.

After Friday night’s game in Chilliwack, the Warriors found themselves sitting ducks at the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal waiting for the wind to die down in order to sail towards Powell River. The winds never calmed which led to the inevitable cancellation of Saturday nights game versus the Kings. The Warriors coaching staff needed to improvise and head towards Tsawwassen so they could stay overnight Saturday night on Vancouver Island and get ready for Sunday’s matinee with Alberni Valley.

The Warriors are coming off another tough loss to the Chilliwack Chiefs Friday night by a score of 2-1. Although it was the Warriors third straight loss, Matt Miller and the rest of the coaching staff was very pleased with the effort.

“A couple bounces didn’t go our way and we didn’t capitalize on our chances we would have wanted to. Friday was a full 60 minute effort,” said Miller.

Tonight the Warriors travel to Port Alberni to face the Bulldogs. Last time the Warriors played the Bulldogs was another Sunday afternoon affair back in January where the fans at Royal LePage Place were treated to a 6-5 come from behind victory. It was a game where both Connor Hopkins and Brock Baier played in net, Willie Reim registered his first two goal game since the fall, and Quinton Waitzner scored his first BCHL point. Expect the Bulldogs to come out with a fire in their belly after giving up a three goal lead during their last meeting.

The Warriors are currently sitting in sixth place in the Interior Division with 53 points. Three points behind the Vernon Vipers and three points ahead of the Trail Smoke Eaters. The Alberni Bulldogs are sitting in fourth place in the Island Division – 12 points behind the Nanaimo Clippers and 1 point ahead of the Cowichan Capitals.

Catch tonight’s game on Mixlr and Hockey TV. Warriors Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations Chase Johnston is back on the mic with a pregame show 10 minutes before puck drop. Just a reminder that tickets are still available for the Warriors next home game Saturday Feb. 16 versus the Vernon Vipers.

