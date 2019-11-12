West Kelowna Warriors ownership officially changes hands

One of the least stable situations in the 17 team league BCHL appears to have been fixed.

The BCHL Board of Governors has green-lighted the sale of the West Kelowna Warriors to businessman John Murphy and local resident Rod Hume.

They immediately take over operation of the team.

Murphy will serve as the Warriors’ Governor and Hume will act as Managing Partner.

“We share a passion for hockey, for developing student athletes and for the great community of West Kelowna and the greater Okanagan region,” Murphy said. “The Warriors have been a successful franchise in the best college-track junior A league in the country and we intend to continue this tradition.

“The past few years have been a period of instability for the franchise and today that changes. Our mission is to consistently compete for Fred Page Cups and provide an environment where young men can develop into college hockey players and be a positive force in the community. We have a plan and can’t wait to get started.”

The new ownership will continue to operate the team out of Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.

According to Hume, their goal is to create a development model that benefits the Warriors and the community.

“We want to create a program that is second to none in terms of development,” he said. “This can start even before players reach the junior age and we want to be supporters of youth hockey in the region. Once here, our players will receive first-class training both on and off ice and will be put in an environment that prepares them for the next step in hockey and education.”

The deal to purchase the team was reached with the BCHL, completing the ownership transition.

“The ownership of Mr. Murphy and Mr. Hume is going to provide the city of West Kelowna’s BCHL team with the resources it needs and ensure it continues as a pillar of the community,” said BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb. “We look forward to seeing the plan they have shown the league for growing their team come to fruition.”