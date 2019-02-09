West Kelowna Warriors lose tight 2-1 game to BCHL’s best

The Warriors lost to the Chilliwack Chiefs Friday night, travel to Powell River Saturday

The West Kelowna Warriors fought a tough battle against the Chilliwack Chiefs Friday night in a 2-1 loss. Bennett Norlin scored the Warriors lone goal, while goalie Connor Hopkins had 26 saves.

The Chiefs have won 39 games this season and have the best record in the entire WHL. This was the first of a three game road trip for the Warriors as they move onward to Powell River Saturday and aim for a win over the Kings.

Warriors assistant coach Matt Miller was happy with the teams’ effort Friday.

“A couple bounces didn’t go our way and we didn’t capitalize on our chances we would have wanted to. Tonight was a full 60 minute effort,” Miller said.

The Warriors sit in sixth place in the Interior Division, only three points behind Vernon, and with only seven games remaining in the season, the Warriors aim to make the most out of their remaining games heading into the playoffs.

The Powell River Kings sit in second in the Island Division, and will be a tough offensive opponent for the Warriors.

“If we match the same effort as Friday, we should have success Saturday night,” said Miller.

The Warriors’ Mike Hardman will go head to head with the Kings’ Ryan Brushett Saturday night. Brushett leads the BCHL with 36 goals while Hardman sits at second in the league with 32 goals. The last seven games of the season will determine which player will be the BCHL’s lead scorer.

The Warriors return to home ice Feb 16 against the Vernon Vipers.

