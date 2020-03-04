West Kelowna Warriors go down swinging in playoff loss

The Warriors were eliminated but not without a fight in a game five loss to the Penticton Vees

The West Kelowna Warriors did not go down without a fight in their first round match-up against the high-flying Penticton Vees.

In a 5-4 overtime loss Wednesday night, it was the Vees coming out on top in the BC Hockey League Interior Division quarter-final playoff game to eliminate the Warriors in five games.

Penticton defenceman Cason Kosobud’s first goal of the series proved to be the game winner just over two minutes into the first sudden death overtime period to lift the Vees to the win over the Warriors at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

With the victory, the Vees clinched the best-of-seven series 4-1. Their only loss came the night before as the Warriors fought to a 2-1 overtime win.

West Kelowna was leading 4-3 in the dying minutes of the third period, but the Vees had Jackson Niedermayer to thank for the opportunity to get to extra time, scoring the tying goal and his second of the playoffs, with just over a minute to go in the game.

The Warriors’ John Evans had established a 3-2 lead going into the third period, one of which was scored shorthanded halfway throughout the second period.

Levi Stauber score his first of the playoffs in the middle frame with Carter Wilkie notching the only goal of the first period for West Kelowna.

In the third period, the Vees Colton Kalezic scored a shorthanded goal of his own just over a minute in before Warriors’ captain Jake Harrison tallied to restore the one goal lead.

As they did throughout the series, the Vees dominated in the shots-on-goal department. Penticton fired 42 shots on Johnny Derrick while Penticton’s Yaniv Perets was tested just 17 times.

The Vees will now await the winner of the Vernon Vipers and Wenatchee Wild series, where the Vipers have a 3-1 series lead.

West Kelowna’s season comes to end, but the win on home ice Tuesday night and the fight shown Wednesday night show that the rebuilding Warriors’ program has taken steps in the right direction.

