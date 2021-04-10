West Kelowna Warriors end Vernon Vipers’ perfect start to Pod Season

Two goals from Tyler Carpendale weren’t enough for the Vernon Vipers to keep their season-opening win streak alive against the West Kelowna Warriors Friday afternoon.

The Warriors scored with less than two minutes left in the second period to take a lead they would hold until the final buzzer.

Carpendale opened the scoring for the Vipiers halfway through the first period with a wrist shot from the top-left circle, but a late goal from Marcus Joughlin brought the Warriors back to even heading into the second frame.

The flow of play was choppy in the second period, but after many stoppages Warriors forward Tyler Cristall pushed the puck past the goal line in a scrum at the Vipers’ net to give his team the lead. The 19-year-old now has four points in his four Pod Season games played.

Carpendale made some magic happen later in the period to tie the game. Receiving a pass up the right-wing boards from Desmond Johnson, he flipped the puck to himself past a defender and won the puck race into the Warriors’ zone, before cutting towards the net and roofing it home from a sharp angle.

But the Warriors would strike back on the powerplay minutes later, as Tyson Jugnauth scored to restore the lead.

Warriors goaltender Zack Bennett was a problem for the Vipers, especially in the third period where he stopped 15 shots. West Kelowna would add to their lead at the end of the game with an empty net goal from Carter Wilkie.

It was the Vipers’ first loss this season while the Warriors improved to a record of 2-1-1.

The Vipers are back in action today (April 10) against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at 6 p.m. The Warriors play the Silverbacks tomorrow at 4 p.m.

Brendan Shykora

Vernon Morning Star