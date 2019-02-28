West Kelowna Warriors draws Wenatchee in first playoff round

West Kelowna won their last home game of the regular season against Trail. Photo: Tami Quan/ Tami Quan Photos

The regular season is in the rear-view for the West Kelowna Warriors.

The team’s focus has shifted to the BCHL playoffs which the Warriors will start March 2 against Interior divisional rival the Wenatchee Wild.

“I’m optimistic going into the playoffs because of our regular season record against Wenatchee,” said team owner Kim Dobranski. “We need to pull our socks up, and we’re getting some confidence with the win at home (against Trail.) We’ve had good success against good teams this year.”

The Warriors split the season series against the Wild, who finished third in the Interior division, and will look to rely on Warriors’ leading scorer Mike Hardman and the defensive core to pull off an upset as West Kelowna enters the playoffs in the sixth spot in the division.

The Warriors have split other season series against some of the BCHL’s best including Penticton, which finished first in the Interior division.

“Since Brandon (Warriors’ new coach) has come on board, we’ve seen a change in the players, and the playoffs are a different type of hockey,” said Dobranski. “The energy level is a lot higher and (we know) the fan support inspires and energizes the players.”

The Warriors will play the first two games the best-of-of seven series in Wenatchee starting March 2, but will return to home ice March 5 for games three, four, and five (if necessary). Tickets for the Warriors’ home games go on sale March 2.

