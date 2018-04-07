West Coast striker wins MVP award for U-16 Metro soccer

Gaby Hyde who won the U-16 Metro league MVP award with her coach Brayden Gant.

Gaby Hyde strikes again.

The West Coast Auto Group forward with a nose for the net has scored a prestigious award – being voted the most valuable player for the U16 Metro Girls league soccer for the 2017/18 season.

After each game in the elite soccer league, the coaches would choose MVPs for the game, and Hyde got more of those weekly kudos than any other player in the league.

It was hard to miss her – in a league where some teams scored less than a goal per game, the Ridge striker was popping them in at about that rate herself.

She had several games with three or more goals.

Hyde does it with speed.

“She’s got terrorizing pace,” said her coach Brayden Gant. “She’s really quick up front, and she’s got an eye for the net.

“She’s got a scoring knack, and that’s her gift,” he added.

“She loves the game, and plays with a smile on her face.”

Gant, a Thomas Haney graduate who played CIS soccer at Trinity Western University, said Hyde has the stuff to move up and play at the next level.

Hyde, a Grade 10 from Pitt Meadows secondary said she hopes to move on and play university soccer, and has already had some contact from post secondary soccer programs.

“I would like to go farther with it… as far as my skills will take me,” she said.

Hyde was surprised but gratified to win the award.

“It was really nice, and it made me feel good about myself, because I really felt like I had a good season.”

But she doesn’t know what her stats were for the year, and wants to share the credit. She said the coaches in the West Coast Auto Group have helped turn her into a scoring threat, and her teammates with helping to set up her scoring chances.

“My team has been really good this year, and helped me to win this.”

The team has gone 12-3-3 in 18 regular season games this year. They are also the top scoring team, with 47 goals.

Gant said they have been a pleasure to coach.

“We’re a united team with great team chemistry on and off the field,” he said. “They’re a super committed bunch.”

They are on a bye week, but on April 15 will be in Coastal Cup play at Westview, when they face Delta – a team they beat during league play.