UES student Gino Rinaldi bolts to first place in the 1,000-metre Grade 4 boys event on June 7 at Bob Dailey Stadium. (Heather Milligan Photo)

West Coast kids shine at Track and Field event

"At the start, I thought I was going too fast."

  • Jun. 13, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The West Coast has some pretty speedy kids.

On Friday, June 7, parents and children from Ucluelet Elementary School (UES) and Wickaninnish Community School (WCS) convened to the Bob Daily Stadium in Port Alberni for the annual SD70 District Elementary Track and Field meet.

Ucluelet’s Gino Rinaldi won gold in the 1,000-metre Grade 4 boys event.

“At the start, I thought I was going too fast,” recalls Rinaldi of his middle-distance race.

“I was done my two laps and I had a half to go and, when there was only 100 more metres, I couldn’t feel my legs. I was like, ‘Wait a second, if I can’t feel my legs, I could run faster, I wouldn’t feel anything. So, I ran faster and that’s how I beat all the kids,” he said.

Rinaldi, 10, also won the 600-metre Grade 4 boys race.

“I knew I was going to win that one. My mom was worried about it because there was this big tall kid with long legs right behind me,” he said.

His relay team, Wyatt, Angus, and Sean, placed third.

“My legs still hurt,” said Rinaldi, an Atom Rep Bulldogs hockey player, a couple days after the contest.

His mom, Kelsey Rinaldi, said this was her son’s first track and field meet.

“He has legs like his dad, elastic legs,” she said. “I think he’s conditioned from hockey. That definitely helps him keep his breath.”

Ucluelet’s Noah Grills also had a stellar performance at Bob Dailey Stadium on June 7. The UES student won first place in the 600-metre Grade 5 boys event and second in the 1,000-metre. His relay team won their division.

RELATED: Ucluelet Special Olympian earns gold at Canada Summer Games

RELATED: West Coast kids take on Mini World Cup

Previous story
Top Team athletes become Vancouver Island grappling champions
Next story
Kamloops Venom rally past Vernon Tigers

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Budget consultation committee visits Kimberley

    Local MLA Doug Clovechok is part of committee

  • Barriere’s “hidden gem” in the North Thompson Valley

    There is a hidden gem in the North Thompson Valley, and it can be found nestled on a quiet road in the community of Barriere.

  • Skeena Angler | Kitlope Part 3

    I'm not happy to learn that our boat has been hanging by a mechanical thread since we left MK Bay, but take some comfort in the fact that we're about 45 minutes away from the Kitlope Anchorage where, if everything goes according to the plan, the jet boats will arrive and ferry us upriver to camp.

  • Semi driver charged after MVA in Barriere

    Barriere RCMP report they responded to a serious three vehicle collision on the Yellowhead Highway 5 at Hall Road the morning of June 6.

  • MMIWG inquiry brings us to a necessary next step

    The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) is the latest addition to a growing library of reports, findings, and recommendations on what should be done about the many problems afflicting Canada's Indigenous people.

  • Ready Set Learn Early Childhood information day in Barriere

    Thanks to the very generous support from many area businesses and organizations, the May 28, 8th Annual Early Childhood Check-up Day held at the Barriere Elementary School in conjunction with Ready Set Learn was once again a very successful community event.

  • Granisle celebrates its emergency services crews

    Community members came out on June 2 to support the Granisle Emergency Services Day held at Copperview Park. Seven agencies participated, including RCMP detachments from Houston, Burns Lake and Smithers; BC Ambulance Granisle Station; Granisle Volunteer Fire Department; Granisle Community Paramedic; Granisle Emergency Support Services; Regional District Protective Services; and BC Wildfire Services. It was a chance for the community to meet first responders and emergency service providers and learn more about their jobs. Attendees took up the chance to drop Fire Department volunteers in the dunk tank, by throwing a ball at a lever that dropped volunteers on a seat into a tank of water. Last but not least, a 22-year old macaw delighted the crowd during the sunny afternoon. The event was organized by Morris Michayluk and Jessie Zhu. For more information on Granisle's safety programs, call (250) 697-6220, or visit the Village of Granisle's website at granisle.ca. The Granisle ESS Facebook page is found at https://www.facebook.com/GranisleESS/ (Josee Bonhomme photos)