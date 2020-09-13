“We’re crossing our fingers” – Quesnel Ringette Association optimistic about season

Players are expected to start seeing the ice on Sept. 19

A member of the U12 Quesnel Blue team fires a shot during a tournament in January of 2020. Quesnel Ringette is hoping to organize some standalone games during the pandemic. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Despite a worldwide pandemic, ringette in Quesnel will be moving ahead this fall.

The president of the Quesnel Ringette Association, Darcy McGillivray, outlined what measures are in place to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Most measures the association are taking mirror what minor hockey is doing.

Players will need to arrive at the arena with most of their equipment on, sign in giving their contact information, and only one guardian per player will be allowed in the arena.

“It’s going to be a real challenge,” McGillivray said on keeping parents away. “They are really discouraging spectators, but if you do come, please bring a mask.”

Coaches will also be taking online courses to ensure they are ready if a player starts developing symptoms on the ice.

McGillivray said a past disadvantage for ringette in Quesnel is making life easier for the association.

“Ringette in Quesnel will be normal compared to the rest of B.C.,” McGillivray said. “We have a minimal amount of players, which will benefit us this year, because we will have enough ice time for our kids.”

Shania Boichat, the association’s vice-president, is putting together the return-to-play plan.

McGillivray, who has been with the association for nearly a decade but is in his first year as president, isn’t as optimistic about inter-city play returning quickly.

“I don’t see there being a tournament until our home tournament, in the first week of January — if everything goes well with COVID-19 and we don’t step backwards,” he said. “We’re in phase three, and we might step back into phase two where there will be no competition whatsoever.”

He added the northern league hopes to organize some one-off games between cities, instead of the usual tournaments.

“We’re crossing our fingers that [a setback] won’t happen, but you never know,” McGillivray said.

The association expects players to start seeing the ice on Sept. 19.

