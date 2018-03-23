Wenatchee wins Game 5

Jacob Modry of the Wenatchee Wild tries to chip the puck away from Jimmy Lambert of the Vernon Vipers in game 5 of the BCHL quarterfinal playoffs Friday night at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Defenceman Chad Sasaki is better known for his silky, smooth skating and puck handling than scoring goals for the Wenatchee Wild.

Sasaki, who registered one goal as a rookie and yielded nine this season, pocketed the biggest snipe of his life Friday night, his tally at 3:09 of the second sudden-death period giving the Wenatchee Wild a drama-jammed 3-2 win over the Vernon Vipers before 2,446 raucus fans at Kal Tire Place.

The Wild own a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven B.C. Hockey League quarterfinal series and host Game 6 Saturday night at the Town Toyota Center, where they held the circuit’s best home record.

The Vipers will welcome back captain and sparkplug Jagger Williamson from a two-game suspension.

Captain AJ Vanderbeck and Lucas Sowder nicely worked the puck past the Vernon blue line with Sasaki retrieving a rebound off the back boards and one-timing a shot past goalie Ty Taylor.