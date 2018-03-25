Wenatchee knocks out Vernon

Vernon’s Mitch Andres goes against Wenatchee’s Murphy Stratton to gain control of the puck with Vernon’s Jack Judson in the background in BCHL quarterfinal action Saturday night at the Town Toyota Center. Wenatchee won the overtime game 4-3. (Wenatchee World photo/Don Seabrook)

The Wenatchee Wild are moving on to the B.C. Hockey League’s final four.

AJ Vanderbeck scored 3:38 into overtime as the Wild stopped the Vernon Vipers 4-3 before 3,009 fans Saturday night at the Town Toyota Series. Wenatchee won the best-of-seven quarterfinal series 4-2.

Wenatchee will either start on the road against the Penticton Vees or host the Trail Smoke Eaters in Game 1 of the Interior Division final.

Derek Brown, Jimmy Lambert and Niko Karamanis converted first-period goals for the Vipers, while the Wild got one from Zak Galambos. Ufberg assisted on Brown’s fifth of the playoffs at 3:31, while Brown and Alex Svetlikoff earned assists on Lambert’s second of the post-season, at 12:59

Sam Morton and d-man Cooper Zech combined to set up blueliner Zak Galambos at 15:47. Karamanis netted his seventh playoff snipoe three minutes later, from Jesse Lansdell and D Jack Judson.

The second period was scoreless with Viper captain Jagger Williamson and Wild sniper Jasper Weatherby assessed roughing minors at the buzzer. Williamson, who held Weatherby pointless in Games 1 and 2 in Vernon returned to the lineup after a two-game suspension for taking his third goalie interference penalty in Game 3 in Wenatchee.

Weatherby scored 4:27 into the third period with captain AJ Vanderbeck and d-man Chad Sasaki drawing assists. Weatherby has eight playoff tallies.

Sam Hesler levelled the score at 12:33, from Zech and Murphy Stratton.

Wenatchee outshot Vernon 59-26 with Austin Park posting the win and Ty Taylor the loss. Vanderbeck, Weatherby and Taylor were the three stars. The Vipers went 0-for-1 on the powerplay, the Wild 1-for-4.

Meanwhile, Ethan de Jong supplied 2+1 and Evan DeBrouwer made 37 saves as the Prince George Spruce Kings forced a Game 7 with a 3-1 win over the Surrey Eagles Saturday night.

After a scoreless first period, Prince George scored three goals in just over two minutes, one from Ben Brar and a pair from de Jong, to take a 3-0 lead.

Surrey got one back before the end of the frame on a goal by Matthew Campese, but that was all the scoring there would be and the Spruce Kings hung on for the win. After going down 3-1 in the series, Prince George will play the seventh game at home tonight. The winner faces the Powell River Kings.

Marcus Mitchell pulled the hat trick and Massimo Rizzo added a pair of goals as Penticton dispatched the Smoke Eaters 6-1 to tie the series and force a seventh and deciding game tonight at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Mitchell got the Vees on the board with a first-period goal and followed that up with two more in the second to give the Vees a 4-0 lead after 40 minutes. Wyatt Sloboshan had the other Penticton goal and Adam Scheel made 18 saves.

Tyler Ghirardosi replied for the Smokies.

