Wenatchee blanks Vernon Vipers in Game 2

They split their six regular season B.C. Hockey League meetings.

So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Vernon Vipers and Wenatchee Wild have split the first two games of the Interior Conference’s best-of-seven final.

The hometown Wild guaranteed a return trip to Washington state with a 3-0 win Sunday in Game 2 in front of 1,866 fans at the Town Toyota Centre, sending the series to Vernon tied at one game apiece.

Games 3 and 4 go Tuesday and Wednesday at Kal Tire Place (7 p.m. starts). Game 5 will be back in Wenatchee Friday night.

Wild goalie Austin Park – yanked in Game 1 Saturday after giving up two goals on seven shots in the first period – bounced back Sunday to stop all 26 Vipers’ shots.

He got all the support he would need from defenceman Jacob Modry, who scored his first of the post-season at 6:31 of the second period to snap a scoreless tie.

Matt Gosiewski added insurance on a third-period power play at 10:31, and PJ Fletcher scored his third of the series into an empty net at 18:10 of the final frame.

The Vipers held the Wild to only 15 shots on goal. Aidan Porter was tagged with the loss.

