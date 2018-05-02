Wells Gray Riders host first gymkhana of season

By Times Staff
Wells Gray Riders’ first gymkhana of the season, held Sunday, April 29, in the Upper Clearwater riding arena, was a great success, organizers report. A total of 29 riders competed.
The club holds about one gymkhana per month over the season.
This year all seven divisions will have a buckle up for grabs at the end of the year, so everyone who rides in five out of the five shows will be eligible to win one!
The next gymkhana will be held May 6.
