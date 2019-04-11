Wells Gray Poker Club results for season 29

The Wells Gray Inn sponsors this free game of poker each Wednesday evening starting at 7 p.m.

Winners of Wells Gray Poker Club’s season 29. (L-r) Fred Roach, third place; Cheryl MacHale, second place and Kevin Sauer, first place.

By Goldie Krawec

The poker tournament at the end of season 29 was held on March 27 at the Wells Gray Inn with the top nine seasonal players participating. Winner of the tournament was Kevin Sauer, with Cheryl MacHale as second and Fred Roach placing third.

There was also a fun table with seven players participating.

The top nine players that qualified for the tournament were: Cheryl MacHale 8750 points; Crystal Hanson 7400; Terri Searls 6600; Laurie Marsh 6500; Goldie Krawec 5450; Fred Roach 5400; Kevin Sauer 5300; Jack Searls 4650; and Chrysta Deaton 4300.

The best hand of the tournament was Jacks over 3s.

The best hands of the season, one each week were: straight flush to Queen; straight flush to Jack; four of a kind (quads) As; quad jacks; quad 10s; aces over 10 (twice); aces over 3; Kings over 5; 10s over aces; 10s over Jacks; Nines over Aces.

One player this season won five games in a row and by the end of the season had won six games in one season. This is now a record to beat.

New players need to arrive early to register.

Do you play the game on the internet? Why not stop by for a game and see how you react when you have to face the opposing players face to face. Can you keep a poker face or will you give those telltale smiles, hat over the eyes or wear sunglasses to keep your cool?

Remember 7 p.m. on Wednesday evenings.

