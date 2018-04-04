Welcome home for the home grown

Kelsey Serwa won ski cross gold in Rossland, while Tess Critchlow

Residents of Kelowna are eagerly awaiting the return of their hometown Olympics Champions, Kelsey Serwa and Tess Critchlow.

The two 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics athletes will greet fans in Stuart Park at 3:30 p.m. today.

The City of Kelowna and PacificSport Okanagan are hosting the ‘Welcome Home Celebration’, for residents to take pictures and speak with the two athletes.

Serwa is being honoured for winning gold at the PyeongChang Olympics, her second straight Olympic medal, winning the women’s ski cross event.

While Critchlow, a medalist on the World Cup circuit, cracked the top-10 at the Olympics in Korea, with a ninth-place showing.

Two other Kelowna athletes, Ian Dean (ski cross) and Julia Ransom (biathlon), also competed at the 2018 Olympic Games.

